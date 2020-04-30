FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said country’s economy is growing and the total volume of exports has reached thirty one billion dollars.

Talking to newsmen in Faisalabad on Sunday, Farrukh Habib said despite Covid-19, the Federal Board of Revenue has collected a record net tax of 4732 billion rupees, forty one billion rupees more than the revised target of 4691 billion rupees.

The State Minister said that Pakistan has received a total sixty billion dollars in the form of remittances and revenue from exports.

The State Minister said government adopted prudent policies to control COVID -19 through sincere efforts and smart lockdown.

He said that efforts are underway to build multiple dams and ten big water reservoirs in the country.

The Minister of State for Information said that these initiatives will not only enhance water storage capacity but also ensure provision of inexpensive electricity to the masses.