KARACHI (Dunya News) – Import of mobile phones and other telecommunication apparatus to Pakistan increased 47 percent during the first 11 months of fiscal year 2020-21 as volume of telecom imports surged to US$ 2.337 billion.

According to data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics total value of telecommunication imports reached at $2,337.199 million that is 47.18 % higher as compared to corresponding period of previous fiscal year, July-May 2019-20 when mobile phones and other telecom apparatus worth $1,587.94 million were imported by Pakistan.

The data depicted 63.4 % growth in import of mobile phones during July-May 2020-21 as import of cellular phones reached $1,860.49 million. In the first 11 months of FY 2019-20, $ 1,138.641 million were spent on import of mobile phones.

Import of other telecommunication apparatus increased 6.1 percent to $ 476.709 million in 11 months of FY20-21 compared to $449.299 million in corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Monthly imports of telecommunication sub sector stood at $ 220.696 million showing 38.87% increase over May 2020 and 14.27 percent growth over April 2021. In May 2020 volume of telecom imports was recorded $ 193.137 million while in April 2021 the volume remained $158.925 million.

During May 2021, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $175.501 million and other telecom apparatus of $45.195 million representing 17.79% and 2.38 % growth respectively over April 2021. In the previous month –April 2021- import volume of mobile phones stood at $148.992 while other apparatus amounting to $44.145 million were imported as well.