Pakistan achieved highest export target with 18pc increase in FY 2020-21: Fawad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said the country achieved the highest export target with eighteen percent increase in fiscal year 2020-21.

In a tweet today (Friday), the minister said if the service sector is also included, then the exports are more than thirty one billion dollars.

The Information Minister expressed the confidence that the exporters will prove to be an important pillar of Pakistan s economic stability in the years to come.