ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Foreign exchange reserve held by the State Bank of Pakistan has increased by US $13 million to US $16,119.4 million during the week ending on June 25, 2021, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US $23,297.4 million.

According the break-up figures, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at US $ 16,119.4 million whereas the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$7,178.0 million.