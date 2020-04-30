A total of 580,766,245 shares were traded during the day

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around on Tuesday and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 135.42 points, with a positive change of 0.29 percent, closing at 47,137.77 points against 47,002.35 points on the last working day.

A total of 580,766,245 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 655,122,525 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs17.166 billion against Rs18.861 billion the previous day.

As many as 406 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 248 of them recorded gain and 131 sustained losses whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Silk Bank Ltd with a volume of 69,193,500 shares and price per share of Rs1.89, Hascol Petrol with a volume of 66,247,955 and price per share of Rs9.70 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 55,687,000 and price per share of Rs3.81

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum increase of Rs390 per share, closing at Rs9790 whereas Pak Tobacco was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs49.22, closing at Rs1277.75.

Colgate Palm recorded a maximum decrease of Rs196.71 per share, closing at Rs2503.29 followed by Hinopak Motor, the share prices of which decreased by Rs46.17 per share, closing at Rs569.45.