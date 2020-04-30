Employees of the banks/ DFIs/ MFBs will attend the office as usual

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday announced bank holiday on July 1.

According to a circular issued on Tuesday, the SBP will remain closed for public dealing on Thursday, which shall be observed as a bank holiday enabling the banks to close their accounts.

All banks, development financial institutions (DFIs) and microfinance banks (MFBs) shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the aforementioned date.

However, employees of the banks/ DFIs/ MFBs will attend the office as usual, said the central bank.