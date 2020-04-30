MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - Azad Jammu and Kashmir budget for the next fiscal year, with total outlay of over 141 billion rupees, was presented in the Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad on Tuesday.

Presenting the budget in the Assembly, AJK Finance Minister Dr. Najeeb Naqi said 113 billion rupees have been allocated in the budget for non-development expenses while 28 billion rupees for development.

The development budget shows an increase of 14 percent as compared to the outgoing fiscal year.

The ADP also includes 2 billion rupees as foreign funds. Moreover, 4 billion rupees have been provided for ongoing schemes under Ministry of Kashmir Affairs. Out of it, one billion rupees have been set aside for welfare of Indian firing affectees at Line of Control.

The Minister informed the house that 35 percent enhancement in government employees’ salaries have been proposed. It includes 25 percent disparity deduction allowance while 10 percent adhoc relief allowance.