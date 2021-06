The consumers will be given Rs 3.6 billion relief in the electricity bills of next month.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved 28 paisa per unit reduction in the electricity tariff.

The consumers will be given Rs 3.6 billion relief in the electricity bills of next month. A hearing was held in NEPRA under the fuel price adjustment mechanism for the month of May.

NEPRA decision will not be implemented on Lifeline and K-Electric consumers. A detailed version of th decision will be issued later by NEPRA.