Accounts & deposits have set new records since the $1 bn event 2 months ago: PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that investment in Naya Pakistan Certificates have crossed a milestone of $1 billion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to his official twitter handle, and said that there is good news from State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) as inflows in Roshan Digital Account crossed $1.5 billion, achieving another milestone.

PM Imran added that Accounts and deposits have set new records since the $1 billion event two months ago.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 27, 2021