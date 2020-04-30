A 10 percent ad-hoc relief allowance was proposed in the salaries of the employees of scale 1 to 22

GILGIT (APP) - The annual budget of Gilgit-Baltistan for the fiscal year 2021-22 was presented with a total volume of Rs 106 billion.

Gilgit-Baltistan Finance Minister Javed Manwa presented the budget in the Assembly on Saturday. It was first Budget after the formation of the PTI government in Gilgit-Baltistan which included Rs 51 billion for non-development and 44 billion for development expenditures.

A revenue target of Rs 2 billion has been set at for the financial years 2021-22.

A 10 percent ad-hoc relief allowance was proposed in the salaries of the employees of scale 1 to 22 and the minimum wage of the employees was proposed to be Rs. 20,000 per month. It has been proposed to increase the orderly allowance from 14 thousand to 17 thousand. It has also been proposed to increase the integrated allowance of employees from Rs 450 to Rs 900 per month.

Rs 16 billion have been allocated for 94 projects of power sector to overcome the current load-shedding. Rs 484.5 million have been allocated for the Education Department, Rs 4.15 billion earmarked for 97 schemes of the Health Department, Rs. 3.96 billion proposed for various schemes of Public Works Department,

Rs 36.8 million allocated for 18 projects of Irrigation Department, Rs. 484.0 million for Physical Planning and Housing Department, Rs 35.7 million will be spent for 11 projects of Excise and Taxation Department, Rs 50 crore for 3 projects of Home and Prisons and Rs. 14 crore for 5 projects of Law Department in the next financial year.

Similarly, Rs 74 lakh has been earmarked for 2 projects of Information Department. A total of Rs 41.5 million has been earmarked for 10 projects of Services, Administration and Cabinet department. Department of Agriculture,

Animal Husbandry and Fisheries departments will receive Rs. 241 million, Rs 88.1 million for 15 projects of Forest and Wildlife Environment. Rs 71.1 million has been earmarked for the Department of Minerals and Industrial Development besides allocation of Rs164.8 million for the Department of Tourism, Culture and Youth Affairs.