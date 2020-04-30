Fitch Ratings said that prices of goods leaving factories in April, May rose at highest in decade

LONDON (Web Desk) - Producer prices have risen sharply in recent months in the wake of supply-chain pressures and rising commodity prices. At the same time, retail sales and industrial production have surged following rapid re-openings of economies, Fitch Ratings said.

According to details, Fitch Ratings has said that the prices of goods leaving factories in April and May rose at the highest annual growth rates in a decade across most of the larger economies. This partly reflects base effects from the impact of strict lockdowns imposed a year ago, but also current supply-chain disruptions, shortages of semiconductors and surging commodity prices. Retail sales have rebounded sharply on a year-on-year basis, with the recovery in consumer spending largely focused on spending on goods.

