It wants government to reduce income tax

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Shortage of petroleum products is feared as oil tankers association has announced a countrywide strike.

According to details, supply of the products has been suspended due to the strike of the association, which wants government to lower taxes.

The association has demanded government to reduce the income tax from 3 percent to 2 percent. It also wants one percent reduction in income tax withholding agent rate.