PM approves Khusro Bakhtyar's request to transfer SAB under another ministry

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a request made by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, to transfer the Sugar Advisory Board under another ministry to avoid any possible conflict of interest.

“I had requested the Prime Minister on the day of appointment as Federal Minister Industries & Production to transfer the Sugar Advisory Board to avoid any possible perceived conflict of interest & to ensure the integrity of my working, which he has kindly duly approved”, he tweeted.

He said, “I took this proactively to the honourable PM even before attending my first day of new office so that the integrity of this office and my working can be assured to be above board”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan gave in-principle approval to Khusro Bakhtyar s request.