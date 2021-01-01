22 Oct 03:00 PM
|Ireland Innings
|3/0 (1 ov)
|Batsman
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Paul Stirling
|Not out
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|Kevin O'Brien
|Not out
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|Did not bat
|Andy Balbirnie, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Neil Rock, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Joshua Little
|Current Over*
|01w01001
|0.6
|R Trumpelmann to PR Stirling, no run,
|0.6
|R Trumpelmann to PR Stirling, 1 wide,
|0.5
|R Trumpelmann to PR Stirling, no run,
|0.4
|R Trumpelmann to KJ O'Brien, 1 run,
|0.3
|R Trumpelmann to KJ O'Brien, no run,
|0.2
|R Trumpelmann to KJ O'Brien, no run,
|0.1
|R Trumpelmann to PR Stirling, 1 run,
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Ruben Trumpelmann
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Toss
|Ireland won the toss & elected to bat
|Umpires
|Aleem Dar (Pakistan), Chris Brown (New Zealand), Richard Illingworth (England, TV)
|Match Referee
|Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)
|AUS
|23 Oct 03:00 PM
|SA
|ENG
|23 Oct 07:00 PM
|WI
|SA
|23 Oct 03:00 PM
|AUS
|WI
|23 Oct 07:00 PM
|ENG
|Team
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NRR
|Pts
|GROUP B
|SCO
|3
|3
|0
|0.775
|6
|BAN
|3
|2
|1
|1.733
|4
|OMN
|3
|1
|2
|-0.025
|2
|PNG
|3
|0
|3
|-2.655
|0
|GROUP A
|SL
|2
|2
|0
|3.165
|4
|IRE
|2
|1
|1
|-1.010
|2
|NAM
|2
|1
|1
|-1.163
|2
|NED
|2
|0
|2
|-1.240
|0
|GROUP 1
|AUS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ENG
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP 2
|AFG
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NZ
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PAK
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0