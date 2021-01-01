Dunya News Live Points Table
T20 Matches and Results
Today Matches
IRE NAM
*3/0 (1 ov) Play Ongoing Yet to bat
NED SL

Live Scoreboard - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

11th Match, First Round Group A

22 Oct 03:00 PM

Ireland
*3/0 (1 ov)
 
Live
Play Ongoing
Namibia
Yet to bat
Ireland Innings 3/0 (1 ov)
Batsman R B 4s 6s SR
Paul Stirling Not out 1 3 0 0 33.33
Kevin O'Brien Not out 1 3 0 0 33.33
Extras 1 (b 0, lb 0, w 1, nb 0, p )
Total 3 - (0 wkts, 1 Ov)
Did not bat Andy Balbirnie, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Neil Rock, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Joshua Little
Current Over* 01w01001
0.6 R Trumpelmann to PR Stirling, no run,
0.6 R Trumpelmann to PR Stirling, 1 wide,
0.5 R Trumpelmann to PR Stirling, no run,
0.4 R Trumpelmann to KJ O'Brien, 1 run,
0.3 R Trumpelmann to KJ O'Brien, no run,
0.2 R Trumpelmann to KJ O'Brien, no run,
0.1 R Trumpelmann to PR Stirling, 1 run,
Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO
Ruben Trumpelmann 1 0 3 0 0 1 3.00
Toss Ireland won the toss & elected to bat
Umpires Aleem Dar (Pakistan), Chris Brown (New Zealand), Richard Illingworth (England, TV)
Match Referee Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)
Upcoming Matches
AUS 23 Oct 03:00 PM SA
ENG 23 Oct 07:00 PM WI
SA 23 Oct 03:00 PM AUS
WI 23 Oct 07:00 PM ENG
Points Table
Team Team P W L NRR Pts
GROUP B
SCO 3 3 0 0.775 6
BAN 3 2 1 1.733 4
OMN 3 1 2 -0.025 2
PNG 3 0 3 -2.655 0
GROUP A
SL 2 2 0 3.165 4
IRE 2 1 1 -1.010 2
NAM 2 1 1 -1.163 2
NED 2 0 2 -1.240 0
GROUP 1
AUS 0 0 0 0 0
SA 0 0 0 0 0
WI 0 0 0 0 0
ENG 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP 2
AFG 0 0 0 0 0
NZ 0 0 0 0 0
PAK 0 0 0 0 0
IND 0 0 0 0 0