International

Trump moves to disqualify judge in hush money case Trump's lawyers also asked the judge to explain $35 in political contributions in 2020.(Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump is seeking to disqualify the New York state judge overseeing the crimin...

Ukraine repels new Russian air barrage as Moscow contends with cross-border attacks Ukraine fended off 36 Russian air attacks in and around the capital overnight. .KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine fended off 36 Russian air attacks in and around the capital overnight while pro-Kyiv Russian...

Russia says four killed by Ukrainian artillery fire on border regions Governor of Russia's Belgorod region said four people were killed in two separate Ukrainian shelling.MOSCOW (Reuters) - The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said four people were killed on Fr...

Sudanese forces clash in Khartoum after talks break down Sudan's warring parties fought in the capital after the collapse of talks to maintain a ceasefire. .KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan's warring parties fought in the capital on Friday after the colla...

US says more nuclear arms not needed to deter Russia, China US does not need more nuclear weapons to deter the combined forces of Russia and China. .WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States does not need more nuclear weapons to deter the combined forces of ...

US defence chief slams China for lack of military dialogue Lloyd Austin said he was concerned by China's unwillingness to engage on military crisis management..SINGAPORE (Reuters) - United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Saturday he was deepl...

US top diplomat Blinken to visit Saudi Arabia next week Antony Blinken will visit Saudi Arabia next week for talks on security and economic issues. .WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. top diplomat Antony Blinken will visit Saudi Arabia next week for talks on s...

China and Russia ignore US call at UN to condemn North Korea launch China and Russia ignored a U.S. call for the UN Security Council to condemn North Korea launch. .WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China and Russia on Friday ignored a U.S. call for the U.N. Security Council ...

Indian train collision death toll nears 300, another 850 injured The death toll is expected to increase, state Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said in a tweet. .BHUBANESWAR, India (Reuters) - The death toll from the collision of two Indian passenger trains in ...

Polish president backpedals on law on undue Russian influence Polish president backpedals on law on undue Russian influence .WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's President Andrzej Duda said on Friday he would propose amendments to a law on undue Russian influence h...

Denmark's tough lady in play as new Nato chief ahead of White House visit Denmark's tough lady in play as new Nato chief ahead of White House visit.COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will meet U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington on Mon...

Libya's Tripoli government targets more western towns with drone strikes Libya's Tripoli government targets more western towns with drone strikes .TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya's Government of National Unity (GNU) stepped up drone strikes on Friday against what it said w...

Senegal deploys army as Dakar braces for more unrest Senegal deploys army as Dakar braces for more unrest .DAKAR (Reuters) - Army troops were deployed to parts of the Senegalese capital Dakar on Friday as the city braced for more unrest after a jail se...

Indian PM Modi invited to address joint meeting of US Congress on June 22 Indian PM Modi invited to address joint meeting of US Congress on June 22 .WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The leaders of the U.S. Congress said on Friday they had invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ...

CIA head visited China in May, met counterparts - US official CIA head visited China in May, met counterparts - US official .WASHINGTON (Reuters) - CIA director William Burns visited China last month for talks with Chinese counterparts, a U.S. official said on ...