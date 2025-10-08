Trump calls for jailing Democratic leaders as troops prepare for Chicago deployment

CHICAGO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for jailing Chicago's mayor and the governor of Illinois, both Democrats, as his administration prepared to deploy military troops to the streets of the third-largest U.S. city.

Neither Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson nor Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has been accused of criminal wrongdoing, though both have emerged as prominent opponents of Trump's immigration crackdown and deployment of National Guard troops in Democratic-leaning cities.

Trump's call to imprison the two elected officials comes as another high-profile political rival, former FBI Director James Comey, was due to appear in court to face criminal charges that have been widely criticized as flimsy.

Trump has frequently called for jailing his opponents since he first entered politics in 2015, but Comey is the first to face prosecution.

On his social media platform, Trump accused Johnson and Pritzker of failing to protect immigration officers who have been operating in Chicago.

"Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers! Governor Pritzker also!" Trump wrote, referring to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel.

Johnson signed an executive order on Monday creating an "ICE Free Zone" that prohibits federal immigration agents from using city property in their operations.

"This is not the first time Trump has tried to have a Black man unjustly arrested. I'm not going anywhere," he said on social media.

Pritzker, a potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidate, likewise said he would not back down. "Trump is now calling for the arrest of elected representatives checking his power. What else is left on the path to full-blown authoritarianism?"

Trump has vowed to harness the power of the federal government to target his enemies. Aside from Comey, his Justice Department is investigating several other high-profile critics. All have denied wrongdoing, and Comey is expected to plead not guilty to charges of lying to Congress.

Hundreds of Texas National Guard soldiers have gathered at an Army facility outside Chicago, over the objections of Pritzker, Johnson and other Democratic leaders in the state. Trump has threatened to deploy troops to more U.S. cities, which he said last week could serve as "training grounds" for the armed forces.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday found most Americans oppose the deployment of troops without an external threat.

TROOPS TO CHICAGO

Trump has ordered Guard troops to Chicago and Portland, Oregon, following his earlier deployments to Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. In each case, he has defied staunch opposition from Democratic mayors and governors, who say Trump's claims of lawlessness and violence do not reflect reality.

"My goal is very simple. STOP CRIME IN AMERICA!" he wrote on his social media platform.

Violent crime has been falling in many U.S. cities since a COVID-era spike, and National Guard troops have so far been largely used to protect federal facilities, not fight street crime.

Protests over Trump's immigration policies in Chicago and Portland had been largely peaceful and limited in size, according to local officials, far from the conditions described by Trump administration officials. Several protests were scheduled for Wednesday.