Harris returns to national stage praising Trump opponents' courage

Harris made remarks in her biggest speech since leaving office, marking a "political re-emergence"

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Former US Vice President Kamala Harris called on Wednesday for Americans to stand up together against US President Donald Trump and what she called "the greatest man-made economic crisis in modern presidential history."

Harris made the remarks in her biggest speech since leaving office, marking something of a political re-emergence for the Democratic presidential candidate since she lost the election to Trump last year. She is seen as a strong candidate for California governor next year, if she runs, and could be a presidential contender again.

Speaking on Trump's 100th day in office, Harris said the tariffs that have been the hallmarks of Trump's economic policy were "clearly inviting a recession."

She said Trump's politics benefited the rich and described his "narrow, self-serving vision," where they "punish truth tellers, favour loyalists, cash in on their power, and leave everyone else to fend for themselves."

She made the speech to a hometown crowd in the San Francisco Bay Area at an event hosted by Emerge America. The organisation works to elect Democratic women to office and started after Harris' first run for office in San Francisco.

Harris came out for open opposition, urging her allies to speak out loudly, and praising Senators Cory Booker, Sanders, and activists for "moral clarity" and courage. "Courage is contagious," she said.

"Some people are describing what's been happening in recent months as absolute chaos. And of course, I understand why. And it's certainly true of those tariffs, tariffs that, as I predicted, are clearly inviting a recession. But friends. Please let us not be duped into thinking everything is chaos," the former vice president stated.

She warned of a looming constitutional crisis if Congress or the courts "fail to do their part." She encouraged Americans to work together: "In the face of crisis the lesson is: don’t scatter."

"This country is ours. It doesn't belong to whoever is in the White House. It belongs to you. It belongs to us. It belongs to we, the people, Harris concluded.

A mid-April survey by Emerson College Polling, Inside California Politics and The Hill found that if Harris ran, she would lead the race in the June 2026 primary for governor of California, with 31% support among registered voters.