Kenya's president Ruto nominates Douglas Kanja to head police service

Follow on Published On: Thu, 25 Jul 2024 16:57:33 PKT

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's President William Ruto has nominated Douglas Kanja to be vetted for the post of inspector general of police, Ruto's office said on Thursday.

Kanja had been acting in the same position since mid-July, when the previous holder, Japhet Koome, resigned after intense criticism of officers' conduct during anti-government protests the previous month in which at least 39 people had been killed.

The demonstrations against proposed tax increases began peacefully but turned violent.