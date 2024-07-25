Biden says time to pass torch to 'younger voices' in Oval Office address

"The defense of democracy, which is at stake, is more important than any title," Biden said.

WASHINGTON (AFP) - In his first address to the nation since quitting the race, 81-year-old US President Joe Biden gave an Oval Office speech Wednesday night explaining his historic decision to step aside as the Democratic candidate in this November's election and pass the torch to Kamala Harris.

US President Joe Biden told Americans Wednesday that he had dropped out of the 2024 election to unite his party and his country, saying in a historic Oval Office speech that it was time to pass the torch to "younger voices."

In his first televised address since his stunning decision, the 81-year-old hailed his "tough" and "capable" Vice President Kamala Harris, 59, who is set to be the new Democratic presidential nominee.

"The defense of democracy, which is at stake, is more important than any title," Biden said. "I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That is the best way to unite our nation."

Biden bowed out of the race later than any other president in US history on Sunday, giving in to weeks of pressure from Democrats after a disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump raised concerns about his age and mental acuity.

Using the powerfully symbolic setting of the Resolute Desk, Biden's speech called for an end to the divisions in US politics and said the country was more powerful than "any dictator or tyrant."

The veteran Democrat said there was a "time and a place for new voices, fresh voices. Yes, younger voices. And that time and place is now."

'LUNATIC'

Biden also rejected accusations that he will be a lame duck for the remaining six months of his one-term presidency.

"Over the next six months I will be focused on doing my job as president," he said, adding that he would keep trying to lower costs for families and defend freedoms including the right to abortion.

Biden's withdrawal has upended Trump's campaign, which had previously focused on the president's age and mental acuity. Now it is Trump, 78, who is the oldest candidate in US history.

Trump hit back at Harris in a harsh broadside at a rally in North Carolina, his first since she secured enough delegates to become the de facto Democratic nominee on Monday.

"She is a radical left lunatic who will destroy our country," he said, describing her as the "ultra liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe."

Trump also claimed that Harris wanted "abortions in the eighth and ninth month of pregnancy" as well as "right up until birth and even after birth, the execution of a baby."

Saying Democratic Party bosses were behind Biden's decision to step down, he accused Harris of covering up Biden's "mental unfitness."

'RIDICULOUS'

Earlier Wednesday, the White House denied it was hiding any possible decline in Biden's health prior to his decision to drop out of the election race.

"It is not a cover up. I know that is the narrative that you all want. It is not," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, adding that Biden's decision has "nothing to do with his health."

Biden returned to the White House on Tuesday after spending nearly a week with Covid at his Delaware beach home, a period of isolation in which he took the decision to step back.

Republicans have called for Biden to step down altogether, saying that if he is not fit to stand for reelection then he is not fit to serve as president.

Jean-Pierre dismissed that as "ridiculous" and maintained that Biden is no "lame duck."

Biden insists he still has much to offer, such as targeting a peace deal in the Middle East -- a legacy-defining dream that many US presidents before Biden have chased.

Biden, who has been increasingly critical over Israel's military campaign in Gaza, meets Israeli Prime Minister Binjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Thursday.

But in a sign of how quickly things are changing, Netanyahu will sit down separately that day with Harris as well.

Trump meanwhile is set to meet the Israeli leader Friday at the Republican's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

