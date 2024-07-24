Kenya's Ruto names opposition members to new cabinet

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan President William Ruto on Wednesday nominated four members of the main opposition party to a new "broad-based cabinet that he promised in response to nationwide protests.

The opposition members, including the pick to lead the finance ministry, John Mbadi Ngo'ongo, are allies of opposition leader Raila Odinga, whom Ruto defeated in the 2022 election.

Young protesters behind six weeks of demonstrations that forced Ruto to withdraw $2.7 billion in tax hikes had already voiced opposition to a unity government.

They said a deal between the rival camps would only perpetuate a tradition of leaders co-opting the opposition with jobs and perks while the population sees no benefits. Coalition allies of Odinga's party had also said last week that they would not participate in a unity government.

More than 50 people have been killed in the protests, which have created the biggest crisis of Ruto's two years in power. Despite the shelving of the tax raises, demonstrations have continued, and many activists are now calling for Ruto to resign.

Besides the four opposition members, Ruto named five members of the cabinet he dismissed earlier this month in response to protesters' demands. Last week, Ruto announced 11 nominations - six of whom were holdovers from the previous cabinet.

The background of one of the nominees on Wednesday was not immediately clear. Ruto said he would announce additional nominees soon.

"I commend the leadership of diverse organisations...for their encouraging response to my outreach to consult on forming a broad-based government," Ruto said in an address from his official residence.

He also said he would be proposing amendments to anti-corruption and public procurement laws.

The protests have been mostly organised online and have stood out for their broad mobilisation of Kenyans across ethnic and regional lines. Demonstrators have condemnded the entire political class as corrupt and called for far-reaching reforms to address graft and poor governance.