Nuclear wildcard reignites Australia's climate wars

Follow on Published On: Mon, 22 Jul 2024 17:48:55 PKT

CANBERRA (Reuters) - A plan by Australia's federal opposition that would slow the roll-out of renewable power and build a network of nuclear reactors has set the scene for a divisive confrontation on climate policy ahead of an election expected next year.

The opposition policy, unveiled last month, would replace the current government's emphasis on accelerating construction of solar, wind and batteries with one that envisages a greater role for fossil fuels while seven state-owned nuclear plants are built.

Energy analysts say this would lead to significantly higher emissions for at least two decades before significant nuclear power could come onto the grid - a claim the opposition rejects.

The governing Labor Party says the idea threatens investment in wind and solar and is a costly, environmentally damaging fantasy for a vast, sparsely populated and sunny country whose laws currently prohibit nuclear generation.

"It is a ploy to keep coal running longer, at a massive cost to reliability and emissions," energy minister Chris Bowen said last week. "It is a betrayal of those Australians who have suffered from bushfires, floods and cyclones in the critical decade for climate action."

The opposition Coalition of Liberal and National Parties is betting on anger among people who do not want wind or solar farms near their land or coastline and polls that show around half of Australians support nuclear power.

Labor is under pressure amid a cost of living crisis, and the Coalition promises its nuclear plan will achieve net-zero by 2050 more cheaply and safely than Labor can. Many analysts say that is unlikely even with Australia being a major producer of uranium needed for fuel, given the huge cost of nuclear plants.

Weakening Australia's momentum towards renewables appears to be a key goal of the nuclear policy, according to some political and energy analysts.

While supported in some areas, the plan is not popular enough in marginal seats to sweep the Coalition to power, said Kos Samaras at political consultants RedBridge.

But it offers a clear alternative that could easily gain support if the renewables rollout does not go smoothly, he said.

"If Labor doesn't get it right, that's when the coalition walks right in."

CLIMATE WARS

The widening policy divide between Labor and the opposition has echoes of the so-called climate wars of the 2010s, when scepticism of climate change fuelled by some Coalition politicians became a key election issue.

Labor sought to end that era since coming to power in 2022, positioning Australia as a climate leader and bidding to host the COP international climate conference in 2026.

By 2030, Labor aims to have 82% of Australia's power coming from renewables - up from around 40% now - and to reduce emissions by 43% from 2005 levels. Longer term, it envisions a mostly renewable system anchored by batteries and flexible gas generation.