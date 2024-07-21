Despite debate setback, Biden campaign outraises Trump's in June

(Web Desk) - In spite of his dismal debate performance, US President Joe Biden's campaign raised and spent more money last month than that of his opponent, Donald Trump, according to a report.

Biden's campaign earned $64 million in donations last month, while $59 million was spent on ads, according to the report filed with the Federal Election Commission. By the end of June, the party still had $95 million in accounts.

In contrast, Trump's account utilized $10 million out of $21 million in donations. They had only $128 million left by the end of June.

However, because of his advanced age and struggles in discussion, over 35 congressional Democrats are pushing the 46th president to withdraw from the election. A few of Biden's backers have also requested that he cancel his upcoming campaign rallies.

The entrepreneur Elon Musk has contributed money to MAGA, the biggest super PAC that backs Trump.

In favor of the former president, the social networking company X, formerly known as Twitter, has developed a new hashmoji called #MAGA.

MAGA is reported raising over $22 million during the month, including $5 million in contributions by hotelier Robert Bigelow and Linda McMahon, a former professional wrestling entrepreneur.

On Biden's side, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman gave $3 million to FF Pac, a super PAC backing the president's re-election effort, a separate filing with the Federal Election Commission showed.



