Kenya's police chief resigns following criticism over protests
Anti-government protests left at least 39 people dead
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's police chief Japhet Koome resigned on Friday following intense criticism of officers' conduct during recent anti-government protests that left at least 39 people dead.
The office of President William Ruto announced Koome's resignation the day after Ruto sacked nearly his entire cabinet, bowing to the demands of protesters.
Deputy Inspector-General Douglas Kanja has been appointed acting police chief with immediate effect, the presidency said.