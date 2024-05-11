'To be clear, I won the election': Thai opposition leader Pita Limjaroenrat

Published On: Sat, 11 May 2024 18:21:01 PKT

(AFP) - Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of the Move Forward Party, won the most votes in Thailand’s 2023 general election but was blocked from becoming prime minister.

His party was also excluded from the governing coalition – over calls to reform Thailand’s strict lèse-majesté laws, which prohibit criticism of the royal family.

Limjaroenrat tells FRANCE 24 that his party merely wants to find a balance between respecting royalty and freedom of speech in Thailand, which has some of the strictest royal insult laws in the world.