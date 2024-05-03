Judge says gag order won't prevent Trump from testifying in criminal case

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The judge overseeing Donald Trump's hush money criminal trial said on Friday that a gag order preventing him from commenting about witnesses and jurors does not bar him from testifying in court on his own behalf.

“I want to stress to Mr. Trump: you have an absolute right to testify at trial,” Justice Juan Merchan said to start the 11th day in Trump's hush money trial.

Trump asserted after Thursday's session that the gag order would prevent him from testifying. He said on Friday that was not actually the case. "It won't stop me from testifying," he told reporters before entering the courtroom.

Trump said his legal team would try to overturn the gag order, which bars him from making public comments about jurors, witnesses, and families of the judge and prosecutors if those statements are meant to interfere with the case.

Merchan fined Trump $9,000 on Tuesday for violating the order and signaled on Thursday he may impose more fines for what prosecutors say are further violations. Merchan has said Trump could be jailed if he does not change his ways.

The judge declined a request on Thursday by Trump's legal team to vet commentary about the trial before Trump posts it online.

"When in doubt, steer clear," Merchan said, prompting Trump to shake his head and sigh.

On Thursday night, Trump reposted a video on social media that mentions Merchan's daughter has done work for Democratic politicians, but did not name her, potentially risking another gag-order violation. Trump argues this presents a conflict of interest for the judge and has failed in a bid to remove him from the case.