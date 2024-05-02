Russia can't match a Western asset seizure, but it can inflict pain

"Payouts on blocked assets in type-C accounts could start to be seized in favour of the state," said Vladimir Yazev, investment portfolio manager at investment firm Aigenis.

"Additionally, the government may consider measures on blocking non-exchange assets still held by unfriendly countries." These assets include taxes, grants and private donations.

A Russian lawyer familiar with C accounts, who asked not to be named, said that if non-residents decline to take part in an asset swap scheme run by a state-appointed Russian broker, the only remaining option would be confiscation or foreclosure.

Under the scheme, Westerners would get Russians' blocked holdings of foreign securities and Russians get Westerners' blocked holdings of Russian ones. Retail investors wishing to participate have until May 8 to submit offers.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at the weekend that there was still a lot of Western money in Russia that could be

targeted by Moscow's counter-measures. He said the government would also pursue legal challenges against the confiscation of assets.

"Russia...will tirelessly defend its interests," he said.

CORPORATE SEIZURE

On Saturday, Medvedev proposed the confiscation of private individuals' Russian assets as one response to any U.S. seizure of its reserves, adding such a move was justified by the "hybrid war" being waged against Moscow.

The former president, who espouses hardline views towards the West, is a close ally of President Vladimir Putin and maintains influence as deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia.

However, since Western nations imposed sweeping sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine, foreign holdings in Russia have dropped by around 40% to $696 billion, central bank data shows, reducing some of the potency of such a threat.