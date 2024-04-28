Kyiv's top general says fighting in east Ukraine worsens, troops fall back

World World Kyiv's top general says fighting in east Ukraine worsens, troops fall back

Kyiv's top general says fighting in east Ukraine worsens, troops fall back

Follow on Published On: Sun, 28 Apr 2024 18:54:45 PKT

KYIV (Reuters) - Fighting in eastern Ukraine has worsened and Kyiv's troops have fallen back to new positions in at least three places along the front, Ukraine's top general said on Sunday.

Russian troops have been steadily advancing in the east, with the focal point of fighting near the town of Chasiv Yar and northwest of Avdiivka, which Russian forces captured in February.

Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Telegram that his troops had taken up new positions west of the villages of Berdychi and Semenivka, both north of Avdiivka, and Novomykhailivka, further south near the town of Maryinka.

"In general, the enemy achieved certain tactical successes in these areas, but could not gain operational advantages," he said.

Syrskyi added that freshly rested Ukrainian brigades were being rotated in those areas to replace units that had suffered losses.

Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday its forces taken over the village of Novobakhmutivka, near Berdychi, but Ukraine's military has not commented on the claim.

Ukraine is currently expecting a long-awaited a shipment of U.S. military aid which officials say is critical to holding off Russia's two-year-old invasion.