Full moon of April 2024 to rise soon. Why is it called 'pink moon'?

World World Full moon of April 2024 to rise soon. Why is it called 'pink moon'?

The moon will appear full for about three days to our eyes

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 21 Apr 2024 15:03:26 PKT

(Web Desk) - The moon will give another spectacular appearance in the sky, few days after the total solar eclipse observed earlier this month.

When is April's full moon?

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa), the full moon will happen on Tuesday evening, (April 23), at 7:49pm EDT and, it will last from Monday morning to Thursday.

The moon will appear full for about three days to our eyes. However, the full "pink" moon will not be seen pink to our eyes.

The question arises why it is called ‘pink moon’?

Also Read: Solar eclipse frenzy sweeps across North America

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the moon should be "its usual golden colour near the horizon and fade to a bright white as it glides overhead."

Why is it called the pink moon?

Every full moon has a unique name as Native Americans and other people have named the months from natural indications for a millennia.

The Native American names for full moons were first published by the Maine Farmers' Almanac in the 1930s, and these names are still in common usage today.

April's full moon, the "pink" moon, is named after the herb moss pink, also known as creeping phlox, moss phlox or mountain phlox.

Read More: Here's complete list of solar and lunar eclipses 2024

The herb, which is native to the eastern USA, is one of the earliest widespread flowers of spring and, according to the Farmer's Almanac, it thrives in sandy or rocky soils and is often used as a ground cover.

Nasa said other names for this moon include the sprouting grass moon, the egg moon, and the fish moon.