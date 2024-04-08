Iftar Time Ramadan 28
Lahore
LHR
06:28 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:53 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:36 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:42 PM
Quetta
QTA
07:57 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Vietnam National Assembly chairman meets China's President Xi in Beijing

Vietnam National Assembly chairman meets China's President Xi in Beijing

World

Hue is in China for a week-long official visit beginning on Sunday

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, the Vietnamese government said.

Hue is in China for a week-long official visit beginning on Sunday.

The head of the assembly is officially among the four "pillars" of the leadership in Vietnam, which has no paramount ruler.

Also Read: Vietnam seeking to learn from China with $72bn high-speed rail plan

The pillars also include the party chief, the president, the prime minister.

Related Topics
China
International



Advertisement

Related News