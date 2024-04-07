US says Israeli military troop reduction in south Gaza seems a 'rest and refit'

Sehar Time Ramadan 28
Lahore
LHR
04:18 AM
Karachi
KHI
04:57 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:19 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:25 AM
Quetta
QTA
04:50 AM
Ramadan Pedia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Israeli military's troop reduction in the southern Gaza Strip appears to be a "rest and refit" and not necessarily indicative of any new operations, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said in an ABC News interview on Sunday.

"As we understand it, and through their public announcements, it is really just about rest and refit for these troops ... and not necessarily that we can tell indicative of some coming new operation for these troops," Kirby said when asked about the step.

The Israeli military said earlier its troop reduction, opens new tab in south Gaza leaves just one brigade there six months after the start of the Israeli offensive following Palestinian group Hamas' Oct 7 attack on Israel.

