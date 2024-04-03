Iftar Time Ramadan 23
Lahore
LHR
06:25 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:50 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:32 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:38 PM
Quetta
QTA
07:54 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Former French PM Phillipe's mayoral office searched in corruption probe

Former French PM Phillipe's mayoral office searched in corruption probe

World

Former French PM Phillipe's mayoral office searched in corruption probe

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

PARIS (Reuters) - French authorities were searching the mayoral offices of former French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe - also the mayor of Le Havre - as part of a preliminary investigation linked to possible corruption and financial wrongdoings, a judicial source said on Wednesday.

Philippe, who is widely seen as a potential candidate to succeed Emmanuel Macron in France's next presidential election, could not immediately be reached for comment.

French paper Le Monde earlier reported the probe is targeting Philippe directly, as well as some of his aides. 

Related Topics
France
International



Advertisement

Related News