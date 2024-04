India's weather office forecasts more heat wave days during April-June

Published On: Mon, 01 Apr 2024 16:35:23 PKT

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India is likely to experience more heat wave days than normal between April and June, the weather office said on Monday.

The maximum temperature between April to June is likely to remain above normal, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the India Meteorological Department, told a virtual news conference.