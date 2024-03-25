Iftar Time Ramadan 14
Lahore
LHR
06:19 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:47 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:25 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:32 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:48 PM
Myanmar's next election may not be nationwide, junta chief says

The military is fighting rebellions in several parts of the country

MYANMAR (Reuters) - Myanmar plans to have an election if there is peace and stability, but may not be able to hold the vote nationwide, its ruling military general said, according to Monday's state media.

In a transcript of an interview with Russia's Tass news agency carried by Myanmar's state media, Min Aung Hlaing said the military, which took power in a 2021 coup, still planned to hold an election to return to democratic rule.

Also Read: Myanmar junta enforces mandatory military service for young people

The military is fighting rebellions in several parts of the country.

