Dozens jailed for cyberbullying French 'queen of influencers'

World World Dozens jailed for cyberbullying French 'queen of influencers'

The harassment included death threats, anti-Semitic remarks and other hateful and insulting messages

Follow on Published On: Fri, 22 Mar 2024 12:44:27 PKT

(AFP) - Twenty-eight people who joined an online harassment campaign launched by a rapper against France’s “queen of influencers” have been handed jail terms in the country's largest cyberbullying case.

Paris' Criminal Court on Tuesday found the accused guilty of harassing Magali Berdah after being spurred on by social media posts made by French rapper Booba in December 2021.

The harassment included death threats, anti-Semitic remarks and other hateful and insulting messages.

Those prosecuted were aged between 20 and 49 and live in locations across France. The court handed jail terms ranging from four to 18 months, with half receiving suspended sentences.

They were also fined between €300 and €700, ordered to attend citizenship classes, and forbidden from contacting the victim for two years. The defendants must jointly pay Berdah €54,000 for moral damages.

'Influ-swindlers'



Judges heard the hate campaign had been incited by Booba, real name Élie Yaffa, who had launched a crusade against Berdah in what he dubbed "influ-swindlers", who he accused of scamming internet users.

Berdah, 42, built a prominent career in France as a lifestyle and fashion expert while also marketing other social media stars through her company, Shauna Events.

Many defendants said they had targeted Berdah over alleged deceptive business practices related to her company, which connects influencers with brands.

Berdah said she had suicidal thoughts during the harassment, which had taken a heavy toll on her mental health.

Accountability



"This verdict sends a clear message that no one is immune from accountability behind a keyboard," her lawyer, David-Olivier Kaminski, said. Berdah hailed the judgment as a significant victory.

"For the first time, my victimhood is acknowledged, and what I endured is recognised as serious," she said. Booba himself faces charges of aggravated harassment and is under judicial supervision.

While not directly implicated in Tuesday's ruling, the court acknowledged the influence of his posts. The court said that each of the defendants had made a "conscious choice to join in" with the cyberbullying.