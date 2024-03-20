He will quit as PM: Ireland's Varadkar unexpectedly says

World World He will quit as PM: Ireland's Varadkar unexpectedly says

He will quit as PM: Ireland's Varadkar unexpectedly says

Follow on Published On: Wed, 20 Mar 2024 17:35:14 PKT

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday he would step down as Ireland's prime minister and the leader of the governing Fine Gael party.

"I am resigning as president and leader of Fine Gael effective today and will resign as the Taoiseach (prime minister) as soon as my successor can take up that office," Varadkar told reporters gathered outside government buildings in Dublin.