He will quit as PM: Ireland's Varadkar unexpectedly says

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday he would step down as Ireland's prime minister and the leader of the governing Fine Gael party.

"I am resigning as president and leader of Fine Gael effective today and will resign as the Taoiseach (prime minister) as soon as my successor can take up that office," Varadkar told reporters gathered outside government buildings in Dublin. 

