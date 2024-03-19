Iftar Timings Mar 19 - Ramazan 8
Lahore
LHR
06:15 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:44 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:21 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:27 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:45 PM
Israel's restrictions to Gaza aid may amount to war crime, says UN rights office

World

Israel has denied obstructing the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip

GENEVA (Reuters) – The United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday that Israel's restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza could amount to a war crime.

"The extent of Israel's continued restrictions on entry of aid into Gaza, together with the manner in which it continues to conduct hostilities, may amount to the use of starvation as a method of war, which is a war crime," said UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Jeremy Laurence.

Israel has denied obstructing the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. 

