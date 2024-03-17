Navalny's widow takes part in 'noon against Putin' protest in Berlin, activists say

Published On: Sun, 17 Mar 2024 17:33:28 PKT

BERLIN (Reuters) – Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, took part in a noon protest against President Vladimir Putin on Sunday in Berlin.

Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh posted pictures on X of Navalnaya standing in line in Berlin where Russians queued up to vote. Activists said that some people chanted "Yulia, Yulia", and clapped.

President Vladimir Putin is poised to tighten his grip on power in a Russian election that is certain to deliver him a landslide victory.

Putin, who rose to power in 1999, is poised to win a new six-year term that, if he completes it, would enable him to overtake Josef Stalin and become Russia's longest-serving leader for more than 200 years.

The election comes just over two years since Putin triggered the deadliest European conflict since World War Two by ordering the invasion of Ukraine. He casts it as a "special military operation".

War has hung over the three day election: Ukraine has repeatedly attacked oil refineries in Russia, shelled Russian regions and sought to pierce Russian borders with proxy forces - a move Putin said would not be left unpunished.