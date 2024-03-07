Pakistan calls for ceasefire in Gaza before Ramazan

Pakistan condemns the massacre of civilians in Gaza by Israeli military

Updated On: Thu, 07 Mar 2024 14:31:49 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Thursday demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as the Islamic holy month of Ramazan is around the corner.

During the weekly press briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Islamabad strongly condemned the massacre of civilians in Gaza by Israeli military.

She called for provision of aid and medical facilities to the victims of war immediately.

Ms Baloch said Israeli forces were committing serious violations of human rights in Gaza. "We demand an immediate ceasefire during the fasting month in Gaza."

Regarding India-occupied Kashmir, the spokesperson said Kashmiris are being martyred in staged encounters.