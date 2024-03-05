US wants 'as many channels as possible' for Gaza aid, State Dept says

The United States is working to get aid into Gaza through as many channels as possible.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is working to get aid into Gaza through as many channels as possible to remedy the humanitarian disaster amid Israel's war with Hamas militants, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday (March 4), describing the situation as "simply intolerable."

Washington was optimistic that a new maritime route to deliver aid to Gaza could supplement current efforts to get aid into the enclave, Miller said, adding that that route was "still in the development phase."

In addition to trucks carrying aid through two border crossings in the south of Gaza, the US military, along with allied nations, has in recent days dropped aid packages into Gaza from aircraft, amid warnings much of the population is on the verge of famine.

"The situation is simply intolerable," Miller said at a press briefing, "and that's why the United States is focused on increasing and sustaining aid in Gaza through as many channels as possible."

Washington insists the air and sea routes are supplemental to deliveries by land, and has also pushed Israel to open a border crossing in the north of Gaza for aid deliveries.

"These efforts are not and cannot be a replacement for large-scale assistance to the north (of Gaza) distributed by the UN. We will continue to press the government of Israel to facilitate increased deliveries to the north."

Washington was "very much not satisfied" with Israel's efforts, Miller added.

DEATH OF PALESTINIANS WAITING FOR AID

US calls for Israel to do more to address the humanitarian situation have grown louder since the deaths of Palestinians lining up for aid in Gaza last week, with Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday calling on Israel to do more.

Gaza Health authorities said 118 people were killed in the incident, attributing the deaths to Israeli fire and calling it a massacre. Israel has pledged to investigate.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says a quarter of the population - 576,000 people - are one step from famine, nearly five months after Israel's assault on Gaza began.

The White House on Monday also said a temporary ceasefire in Gaza was essential to a hostage deal and called on Hamas to accept the terms currently on the table, as talks to secure a truce proceeded in Cairo.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that the United States still hoped to conclude a ceasefire-for-hostages deal by the start of Ramadan on March 10.

He said Hamas has yet to agree to the terms of a proposed ceasefire deal that would include a six-week ceasefire in exchange for the release of some of the sick, elderly and wounded hostages taken by the Palestinian militants in their Oct 7 assault on southern Israel.

Kirby also said the United States would airdrop more humanitarian supplies into Gaza and was exploring using a maritime option for getting in more aid. He said truck deliveries had been slowed by opposition from some members of Israel's cabinet.

"Israel bears a responsibility here to do more," he said.

Israel launched the war in response to attacks on southern Israel by Hamas militants on Oct 7 that killed about 1,200 people. Palestinian authorities say more than 30,000 people have been confirmed killed in Gaza.

The Biden administration continues to push for a temporary pause in fighting in exchange for the release of hostages taken on Oct. 7, to allow for improvement of the humanitarian situation according to the US State Department.

