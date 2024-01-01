Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of early New Year's Day attacks

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war

Mon, 01 Jan 2024

UKRAINE (Reuters) - Ukraine's shelling of the city of Donetsk on Monday killed four people, a Russian-installed official in the eastern region of Ukraine said, while Russia's air attacks on several Ukrainian regions killed at least one person, local officials said.

Thirteen people were also injured in "heavy shelling" by Ukrainian forces on the centre of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, the Russian-appointed head of the broader Donetsk region of which the Donetsk city is the administrative centre, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

At least one person was killed and nine injured in a Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian southern port of Odesa, Oleh Kiper, governor of the Odesa region, said on Telegram.

Kiper said that falling debris from drones that were shot down caused several fires in residential buildings in different parts of the city.

A social media video, posted by Odesa Mayor Henadii Trukhanov, showed him inspecting a damaged apartment with broken windows.

"They say that how you welcome the New Year is how you will live the year," Trukhanov said in a post.

"Well, this year Ukraine will break this rule: we will persevere and we will win.

Officials in Ukraine's western region of Lviv, which borders Poland, said that an early New Year's Day Russian air attack damaged a university building in the city of Dubliany and damaged the monument to a commander of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) in the 1940s on the outskirts of the city of Lviv.

Ukraine's air force said that Russia's air attack also targeted the Mykolaiv and Dnipro regions.

Reuters could not independently verify the Russian and Ukrainian reports. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that started with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.