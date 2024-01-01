PTI to approach Supreme Court against rejection of nomination papers

The PTI would field candidates in each constituency and contest elections at any cost, Awan said

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) announced on Monday that it would approach the Supreme Court against rejection of nomination papers of its leaders.

PTI leader Babar Awan told media here on the premises of the Islamabad High Court that none is permitted to stop anyone from contesting election under the 1973 Constitution. But the PTI candidates were prevented from filing nomination papers all over the country, he added.

Unidentified people snatched nomination papers while returning officers rejected papers of more than 300 PTI candidates, he continued.

The PTI would field candidates in each constituency, Awan said and vowed that the party would contest elections at any cost.

He said that the high court has allowed the PTI founder to issue ticket to candidates.

“We hope that we will get justice from the Supreme Court,” Awan concluded.