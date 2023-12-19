South Korea's Yoon picks new foreign minister, spy agency chief

Both nominations come as tensions with North Korea have increased this year

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol picked on Tuesday former vice foreign minister Cho Tae-yul as the country's new foreign minister and national security advisor Cho Tae-yong as the new spy chief, Yoon's office said.

Both nominations come as tensions with North Korea have increased this year after Pyongyang launched a spy satellite in November and tested an intercontinental ballistic missile this week.

Speaking to media, the newly nominated foreign minister said he felt a "heavy weight on his shoulders" at a time of major geopolitical shifts, also citing growing US-China competition and the Ukraine war.

"I will make an utmost effort to strengthen the foundation for national security and prosperity," said Cho Tae-yul, who is veteran diplomat and a former ambassador to the United Nations.

Meanwhile, the new pick to become director of the National Intelligence Service Cho Tae-yong who is also a career diplomat vowed to present accurate information at the right time to help the country make the right decisions.

The National Assembly will hold confirmation hearings on the nominations, although the president can effectively make appointments since parliamentary approval for ministerial positions is not mandatory.