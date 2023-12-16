Trump appeals gag order in NY civil fraud case to state's highest court

Sat, 16 Dec 2023 23:31:14 PKT

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Donald Trump on Friday appealed a gag order restricting the former US president from publicly talking about court staff in his New York civil fraud trial to the state's highest court.

The judge overseeing the case, Justice Arthur Engoron, issued the gag order on Oct 3 after Trump shared on social media a photo of the judge's law clerk posing with US Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, and falsely called her Schumer's girlfriend."

Trump unsuccessfully appealed the order to a mid-level appeals court, arguing it violated his right to free speech. The mid-level court, known as the Appellate Division, on Thursday kept the order in place.

On Friday, Trump's lawyers said in a court filing they were appealing that decision to the Albany-based Court of Appeals, which decides questions of law in the state.