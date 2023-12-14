Netanyahu tells senior US official Israel to fight Hamas 'until absolute victory'

Published On: Thu, 14 Dec 2023 23:44:41 PKT

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel will pursue its war against Hamas "until absolute victory", Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told visiting White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday, according to a statement from Netanyahu's office.

Netanyahu said he spoke with Sullivan about regional threats, including Iranian proxies Hezbollah in Lebanon and Houthis in Yemen, securing the return of hostages being held by Hamas, and the continuation of humanitarian aid for Gaza's civilian population.

"I told our American friends - our heroic fighters have not fallen in vain. From the deep pain of their falling, we are more determined than ever to continue to fight until Hamas is eliminated - until absolute victory," the statement said.