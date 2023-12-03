Britain's maritime agency reports possible Red Sea blast

Sun, 03 Dec 2023 18:14:04 PKT

RIYADH (Reuters) - Britain's Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) on Sunday said that it has received reports of drone activity and a possible explosion in the Red Sea's Bab al-Mandab strait.

UKMTO said the drone activity originated from Yemen, and called on vessels in the vicinity to exercise caution.

Reuters wasn't immediately able to confirm the reports.

The incident is the latest in a series of attacks in Middle Eastern waters since war broke out between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Oct. 7.

An Israeli-linked cargo ship was seized last month by the Houthi group, an ally of Iran which controls Yemen's Red Sea coast. The group had previously fired ballistic missiles and armed drones at Israel, and vowed to target more Israeli vessels.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on Sunday's incident.

Last week, a U.S. Navy warship responded to a distress call from an Israeli-managed commercial tanker in the Gulf of Aden that had been seized by armed individuals.