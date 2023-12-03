One dead, 11 missing in flash floods around Indonesia's Lake Toba

World World One dead, 11 missing in flash floods around Indonesia's Lake Toba

Lake Toba is the world's biggest volcanic lake

Follow on Published On: Sun, 03 Dec 2023 11:25:42 PKT

JAKARTA (Reuters) - One person died and 11 were missing after flash floods hit near Lake Toba in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, the country's disasters agency BNPB said, with scores of people evacuated and rescue efforts underway.

Heavy rain followed by flash floods on Friday evening hit the region located on the shores of the lake, damaging dozens of houses, a church, a school and a hotel, BNPB said in a statement on late Saturday.

Lake Toba, the world's biggest volcanic lake, is a popular tourist destination for Indonesians and international visitors.

The flash floods dragged large stones, trees and mud down hillsides, leaving some houses buried to the roof, pictures from the agency showed.

Around 350 people using heavy equipment were carrying out search and rescue efforts, while about 200 people had been evacuated, the agency said.