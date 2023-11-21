Pakistan High Commission London open court addresses diaspora complaints

High Commissioner heard complaints, issued instructions

Tue, 21 Nov 2023 18:53:00 PKT

LONDON (Haseeb Arslan) - Pakistan’s High Commissioner to UK Dr Mohammad Faisal held a virtual 'Khuli Katchehry' with the Pakistani diaspora at the Pakistan High Commission, London, on Tuesday.

The Consul General of Pakistan’s mission in UK and other officials of the High Commission attended the event.

The high commissioner heard the complaints and issues of the community members and issued necessary instructions. The issues pertained to consular services and property matters.

Dr Faisal assured the community members that their complaints would be taken up with the authorities concerned in Pakistan for early redress.

The virtual ‘Khuli Katchehri’ event was attended by a number of Pakistani diaspora members.