Public speeches don't justify level playing field: Azam Nazir Tarar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former law minister Azam Nazir Tarar stated that delivering speeches in public gatherings does not ensure a level playing field.

Addressing journalists outside the Election Commission of Pakistan, the former federal law minister of Law emphasised that while everyone is granted a level playing field, political parties have reached an agreement on certain amendments to election rules.

Tarar also stated that the parties have also found common ground on several key points regarding elections. 

