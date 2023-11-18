Don't use 'from the river to the sea', 'decolonisation' on X: Musk`

Musk asserted these expressions were deemed anti-Semitic

Sat, 18 Nov 2023 19:51:26 PKT

(Web Desk) - Elon Musk, the tech giant, announced on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that users employing the slogan "from the river to the sea" and the term "decolonisation" would face theri suspension.

Musk asserted that these expressions were deemed anti-Semitic and could incite increased animosity towards Jews.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2023

He reiterated his stance that "decolonisation" implies Jewish genocide, deeming it unacceptable. The phrase "from the river to the sea" is a Palestinian slogan backing the liberation of occupied Palestine.

Musk's decision follows criticism from the White House for endorsing an anti-Semitic post, leading to major brands pausing advertisements on X.