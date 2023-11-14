Top Iraq court ends parliament speaker Halbousi's term - state media

Published On: Tue, 14 Nov 2023

BAGDAD (Reuters) - The Iraqi Federal Supreme Court decided on Tuesday to end the term of parliament speaker Mohammad al-Halbousi, Iraq's most powerful Sunni Muslim politician, state media reported.

The decision was related to a case brought against Halbousi this year, the report added without going into detail.

Halbousi was serving his second term as speaker, a post he first took in 2018 and which, under Iraq's sectarian political system instituted after the 2003 U.S. invasion, is the highest post reserved for a Sunni Muslim.

Officials in Halbousi's office could not immediately be reached for comment.